Calls for review of goldmine-linked prosecutions

Many local people are opposed to a planned goldmine at Greencastle in Co Tyrone

There have been calls for a series of prosecutions linked to a controversial goldmine in Co Tyrone to be reviewed.

The call from independent councillor Paul Gallagher came during a meeting of Derry and Strabane District Council on Wednesday.

In recent years a number of local people opposed to a proposed goldmine at Greencastle, near Omagh, have been brought before the courts for a range of alleged offences.

Many local people and environmentalists have vowed to fight plans by US firm Dalradian Gold to develop the disputed mine.

Last month Derry and Strabane council successfully challenged the Department for Economy over the issuing of mineral prospecting licenses, including one to Dalradian Gold.

During a council meeting on Wednesday independent representative Paul Gallagher proposed that the local authority now “writes to the Department of Justice asking them to review any past or potential prosecutions with regards to this judgment”.

Mr Gallagher said the recent legal case was about protecting environmentally sensitive areas and “the local community”.

The councillor added that a “lot of people have been prosecuted and some people are facing potential prosecution as regards to….issues around this case”.

Mr Gallagher said he was aware of 70-year-old woman who has been told she faces potential prosecution after she refused to allow access to her land for drilling.

“That cannot be allowed to happen,” he added.

The motion was later passed unanimously.