Calls for capital punishment after Birmingham bombings - On This Day in 1974

The wreckage left at the Mulberry Bush pub in Birmingham after a bomb exploded.

November 23 1974

A number of people are expected to be charged by Birmingham police early today in connection with bomb blasts in recent months…as Home Secretary, Roy Jenkins pledged an all-out campaign to deal with the IRA.

In the aftermath of Britain’s worst bomb outrage – which killed 19 and injured 184, some critically – Lord Harris, junior Home Office Minister, announced that emergency legislation “of the most rigorous character” would be brought in on Monday to deal with the IRA.

Midlands workers came out on strike and took to the streets in protest at the Birmingham bombings.

And there were reports of punch-ups involving Irish workers at the British Leyland complex in the stunned city.

There were renewed calls for the return of capital punishment in the [House of] Commons. But Mr Jenkins – a longstanding abolitionist – was still not convinced that this would do any good.

He was greeted with anger from crowds of women with shouts of “string ‘em up” when he toured the shattered remains of the two bomb-blasted pubs in Birmingham.

A number of people expected to be charged in connection with recent bomb blasts were being questioned at separate police stations in Birmingham last night. The locations were kept secret to avoid people congregating outside.

It is understood forensic experts have identified what are thought to be traces of explosives on clothing sent for examination after five people were detained at Heysham, Lancashire – one of the main ports for Belfast.

They spent Thursday night with police at Heysham, only a few miles from the M6 motorway which leads from Birmingham to the North-West.

[British prime minister] Mr [Harold] Wilson warned last night that it would be wrong for anyone to take the law into his own hands and embark on reprisals against the Irish community in Britain.

“At a time when feelings are justifiably running very high we must remember that the overwhelming majority of Irish people in Britain condemn and detest these wicked attacks as much as anyone else”.

A grim-faced Mr Jenkins said: “Nothing could be worse than if there were to be an attempt to take this out on the great mass of law-abiding horrified citizens of Irish origin.

“Then we would be moving into a situation that could be as dangerous, from a long-term point of view almost as that in Ulster.”

The predicted backlash against the bombers started yesterday as workers walked out of Midlands factories, held demonstrations and marched through the streets.

There was a call for a general strike in the Birmingham area next Monday from the right-wing national front to back up their demand for a return of capital punishment. They also called for a silent vigil on Monday.

A consequence of the backlash against the Irish community was the need for swift justice, resulting in the abominable treatment and conviction of six men who were innocent of the Birmingham pub bombings.