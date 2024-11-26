Call for improved cross-border cooperation in fight against violence on women

Women’s organisations on both sides of the border have called for greater cooperation between police and statutory services in order to combat escalating violence against women and girls.

The call comes from the National Women’s Council and the Women’s Aid Federation as they published a joint report which highlighted issues facing victims who may have to flee from one side of the border to the other.

The report also highlighted issues around perpetrators moving across the border and urged the PSNI and An Garda Síochána to work together to ensure they are brought to justice.

The issue of femicide and violence against women and girls has come to the fore after the killing of seven women this year in the north, sparking protests and calls for action.

The NWC says there are “multiple barriers” to support for female victims, particularly those who come from minority groups such as migrants, travellers and those with a disability.

“These difficulties can be compounded if women who live on the border attempt to access services over the border, which may be closer to them. Brexit has only added to the complexities here,” NWC Director Orla O’Connor said.

“Women can sometimes wish to ‘start fresh’ across the border but can face difficulties, for example, in having protection orders recognised. By the same token, perpetrators can sometimes flee across the border, and we need to know that the PSNI and An Garda Síochána can collaborate quickly and efficiently. These are just some of the issues that need to be looked at on an all-island basis.”

Sarah Mason, CEO of Women’s Aid Federation NI, said: “Femicide is a serious issue across the whole of this Island and should be regarded in the same light as terrorism.

“Violence against women transcends Borders and we need to create an Island that is safe for all women, no matter what County you live in or your background.

“It is a very sad indictment to this Island that 58 women have been murdered since 2020, and we need meaningful cooperation across the Island to address violence against women, this is vital if we hope to reduce our high levels of femicide.

“Today’s report calls on both governments to coordinate on violence against women to ensure any woman who needs support can access it.”