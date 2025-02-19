‘Business fell by 50%’ - Derry trader hits out at road works amid calls for support

A business owner in Derry has told how water maintenance upgrades on a city centre street has impacted trade, with sales falling by up to 50% at the peak of works.

It comes as some politicians in the city, including Foyle MP Colum Eastwood, have called for a support scheme for traders similar to the reported £200,000 initiative which is to be made available to business owners in Belfast’s Sandy Row area.

It has been reported that the Department for Communities is providing a “revitalisation scheme” to help struggling businesses in Sandy Row impacted by roadworks relating to the demolition of the Boyne Bridge.

In Derry, water maintenance works on Foyle Street have been impacting businesses since August, apart from a break over the festive period.

NI Water maintenance works are due to continue until the summer of 2025.

Lee Mason, whose popular music shop Cool Discs has been a fixture on Foyle Street since 1996, said that between August and December 2024 his business fell by between 45% and 50% at weekends and by around a quarter during the week.

“We were really badly affected. We were completely invisible to the other side of the street – nobody could see us on the other side,” he told The Irish News.

He said that there had been “no passing footfall whatsoever” but a loyal customer base helped keep the business afloat.

“Only for our regular customers, we would have certainly had to dip into savings. We’re very lucky that we’re established; we have a lot of loyal clientele and customers that we’re very thankful for.”

He said that a rates reduction or a support scheme similar to that being proposed for Sandy Row would ‘absolutely’ help businesses like his out.

“We just weren’t getting what we pay our rates for,” he said.

While the construction has moved further up the street and boarding outside his storefront has gone, he said people were ‘still avoiding the area’ because they can’t drive through.

Mr Mason claimed that Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC) has ‘never been in touch’ with the business, apart from during the Christmas period when representatives from the council’s marketing team visited the store.

A security barrier closes off Foyle Street to passing traffic.

A DCSDC spokesperson said it wrote to the finance minister in October 2024 to request rates relief for businesses and that it ‘has been liaising with local businesses’ on how to apply for rates relief.

They added that they are “aware of the concerns raised” and that the council “is happy to support calls for the government to consider some form of financial support to assist any businesses impacted by the works.”

NI Water said the works were “complex and essential”, with phases minimising disruption and other steps taken to reduce impact.

“NI Water fully appreciates the disruption such a major scheme has on local businesses and the community. The project team has worked alongside those most impacted to lessen the effects as much as possible,” a spokesperson said.

A Department for Communities spokesperson said: “It was necessary to approve the intervention for the Sandy Row area of Belfast in advance of the planned Public Realm works, due to the unprecedented levels of traffic disruption associated with the redevelopment of Grand Central Station.

“The Department presently has no plans for a Public Realm or a Revitalisation scheme in the Foyle Street area of Londonderry, however Departmental officials will continue to engage with key stakeholders, including Derry City and Strabane District Council, in identifying and agreeing future regeneration priorities across the city and the wider Council area going forward.”