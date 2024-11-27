Windows have been smashed and anti Sinn Féin graffiti has been sprayed on community offices in Broughshane following a row over one of its councillors turning the village’s Christmas lights switch-on.

The offices are home to a number of community and charity groups, including a charity which supports elderly people in the local area.

Mid and East Antrim Deputy Mayor Bréanainn Lyness had switched the village’s Christmas lights on on Saturday, sparking criticism from the local lodge.

The councillor had expressed surprise that the event attracted controversy following the lengthy condemnation of his presence at the event.

Damage caused to Broughshane House in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Pic: Mal McCann

Mr Lyness accepted the invitation to attend the event, deputising for Mayor Beth Adger, a DUP representative who was in Ballymena for the festive lighting up of that town on the same evening.

Broughshane LOL 503 said it was “disappointed” and “dismayed” that an “opportunity to bring people together and celebrate the festive season has instead been marred by a decision that fails to respect the sensitivities of all members of the community”.

A number of windows were smashed at Broughshane House on Main Street in the town in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Anti Sinn Féin graffiti was also sprawled at the front of the community offices, which houses a local charity supporting elderly people in the Mid and East Antrim council area.

Broughshane House is also the home of the Broughshane and District Community Association, who had extended the invitation to the Sinn Féin councillor.

The PSNI and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council have been contacted for comment.