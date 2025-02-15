More than 100 people have now indicated they wish to join a group legal case against a Co Antrim ‘brand builder’ guru.

A DUP MLA and former Stormont minister has also publicly stated his concerns around the company’s practices after he made a report to the PSNI last year following complaints from dozens of constituents.

Law firm Phoenix Law confirmed last month it would be taking the civil action against Darren Campbell and the FBA Brand Builder, and that more than 50 people had come forward who said they wished to be part of the case.

Mr Campbell and the company are the target of the civil action which claims multiple participants in his online course were left tens of thousands of pounds in debt after alleged breaches of contract, negligence and fraud.

Mr Campbell and the FBA Brand Builder have denied any wrongdoing and vowed to “robustly defend” the case, which they say is “without merit and baseless”.

The FBA Brand Builder was established off the back of Mr Campbell’s own stated success using Fulfilled by Amazon, a system which allows entrepreneurs to set up a business and have Amazon take care of the logistics of packaging and delivering the products.

Since the Irish News reported that pre-action correspondence had been issued by Phoenix Law, the firm says more than 100 people have indicated they wish to be part of the group action.

Some of those who have come forward say they have lost more than £30,000 since setting up their brand on Amazon with the company, including an initial £6,500 paid to the firm.

Meanwhile, we can also reveal former Stormont minister Paul Frew made a report to the PSNI concerning the company last year.

The DUP North Antrim MLA made the report in June 2024, with the PSNI confirming in October 2024 it had not identified any criminal offences.

“Following a comprehensive review of the information received, no criminal offences have been identified, and as such this would not be a matter for criminal investigation by the PSNI,” a letter from a local PSNI inspector to the former Minister for the Economy said.

Paul Frew MLA told the Irish News despite a PSNI investigation identifying no criminal offences, he remains concerned that a number of his constituents are in distress as a result of financial loss incurred.

“Over the last year I have been contacted by a number of constituents expressing concern about having lost money,” Mr Frew said.

“The amounts of money range from hundreds to thousands and I am concerned that those constituents are in distress.

“I brought my concerns to the PSNI and Trading Standards last year and provided them with a large volume of correspondence and the testimonies of a number of those constituents.

“I have also communicated those concerns to Mr Campbell and the FBA Brand Builder.

“Whilst no criminal offences were identified by the PSNI, it is fair to say I am still deeply concerned about the number and manner of complaints I have received and the amounts of money lost in some cases.

“I would encourage anyone who believes they have been the victim of a crime or any improper conduct to report that to the PSNI or Trading Standards.”

A legal representative for Mr Campbell and the FBA Brand Builder said they have no knowledge of any members who have indicated they wish to join the legal case.