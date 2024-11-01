Boxing legend Barry McGuigan to take part in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here - reports

Boxing legend and promoter Barry McGuigan is to enter the jungle in TV series I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

The Sun reports the Clones Cyclone is to be one of the participants in the ITV show, which starts later this month.

BBC Radio 1 Presenter Dean McCullough, originally from Newtownabbey, is also reported to be among the lineup on the reality show down under.

Former world boxing champion McGuigan will be joined by the likes of former Love Island star Maura Higgins, Colleen Rooney and former X Factor judge Tulisa.

It’s reported McGuigan joined the cast of the show after ex-footballer and commentator Ally McCoist pulled out.

McGuigan shot to sporting fame in the 1980s after winning the WBA and lineal featherweight boxing titles.

He later went on to found his own promotion company, Cyclone Promotions and was embroiled in a bitter legal battle with Belfast boxer Carl Frampton.