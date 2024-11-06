Boundary Commission convene - On This Day in 1924

The Boundary Commission convened in 1924, but a year later its report had been shelved and the 'provisional' border adopted - an outcome that pleased Ulster unionists

November 6 1924

Boundary Commission – To-day’s Meeting: Proceedings to be Private

Professor Eoin MacNeill, accompanied by Mr Diarmuid O’Hegarty and a representative of the Northern Boundary Bureau, left Dun Laoghaire by mail boat yesterday morning for the first sitting of the Irish Boundary Commission which takes place to-day in London.

It is understood that questions of procedure and routine will engage the Commissioners’ attention, and that they will not start on their task in earnest until the beginning of next week.

It is probable that today’s meeting, which will be an informal one, will be held in the Commission’s offices in Clement’s Inn, though this is not absolutely certain.

The first session will be in private, and it is not likely that the press and the general public will be admitted to future meetings.

Information as to the progress the commissioners make will in this case probably be issued in the form of official communiques.

After a lengthy delay of almost two years, the Irish Boundary Commission finally convened in London, to begin its work which lasted for a year before ending in acrimony in late 1925.

***

Coolidge is re-elected

Coolidge Safe – A Majority of 227 in the Electoral College. The evening papers, irrespective of party, give President [Calvin] Coolidge, 379 electoral votes; Mr JW Davis, 139; and Senator [Robert] La Follette, 13.

These figures apparently are final, as there are only 531 votes in the Electoral College.

Mr La Follette’s 13 votes were from his home State (Wisconsin).

Mr Davis, the unsuccessful Democratic candidate, has sent his congratulations to President Coolidge on the latter’s success.

The receipt of the election returns from 346 out of 435 Congressional districts and of 19 out of 31 Senatorial contests leaves it still uncertain whether the landslide in favour of President Coolidge will carry with it sufficient Republican gains in the two Houses to give the President a full working majority in Congress.

Although Mr [Theodore, junior] Roosevelt piled up a heavy majority for the Governorship of New York State outside the city itself, Governor [Al] Smith obtained sufficient votes in the city to overcome the lead, and defeat his opponent. Likewise, Ma [Miriam A] Ferguson, who in her campaign for the Governorship of Texas has bitterly assailed the Ky Klux Klan, becomes a Governor.

As widely predicted, Calvin Coolidge was re-elected president of the United States with a massive electoral college victory.