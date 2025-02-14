Northern Ireland

Police say ‘nothing untoward’ found during east Belfast security alert

One lane of major arterial road was closed during the operation

ATO en route to the scene. PICTURE: SAM SEVERN
By Staff Reporter

Police said “nothing untoward” was found during a security alert in east Belfast.

Two bomb disposal vans were deployed to the scene in the Clarawood Park area, close to the Braniel estate on Thursday night following reports of a suspicious object.

One lane of the A55 Knock Road was closed amid the police presence.

A police spokesperson later confirmed that the alert had ended.

“Army Technical Officers also attended the scene, and one lane of the Knock dual carriageway was closed as a public safety operation was carried out,” he said.

“Nothing untoward was discovered at the location, and the road has now fully re-opened to traffic.”