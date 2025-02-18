Body of woman recovered from the water at Co Down harbour

Emergency services were called to the scene at Groomsport Harbour on Tuesday

The body of a woman has been recovered from the water at a Co Down harbour.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Groomsport Harbour on Tuesday at around 10.30am.

Police have said “at this time the death is not being treated as suspicious”.

UUP councillor David Chambers posted an appeal on social media for members of the public to stay away from the scene.

“I’m aware of an ongoing incident at Groomsport Harbour,” he said.

“I would ask members of the public to stay away while emergency services attend the scene. Thank you.”

I’m aware of an ongoing incident at Groomsport Harbour. I would ask members of the public to stay away while emergency services attend the scene. Thank you Posted by Cllr David Chambers on Tuesday 18 February 2025

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police along with partner agencies attended Groomsport shortly after 10.35 am this morning, Tuesday, 18th February and removed the body of a woman from the water.

“Officers remain at the scene and at this time the death is not being treated as suspicious.”