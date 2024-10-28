Blue plaque honour in Portadown for man remembered as ‘significant figure in American Presbyterianism’

A man remembered as a “significant figure in American Presbyterianism” is due to be honoured in Co Armagh on Monday.

An Ulster History Circle blue plaque will be unveiled to Rev William Tennent in Portadown, where he had strong links.

The Presbyterian minister is remembered for his inspirational work in education in Pennsylvania, where he helped to create Princeton University.

Born in Scotland in 1673, he is believed to have moved to Northern Ireland to work as a chaplain.

He was a member of Vinecash Presbyterian church in Portadown, where he worshipped and some of his family were baptised.

Emigrating to Pennsylvania, Rev Tennent and his family travelled with the first major exodus of Ulster people in 1718.

He built a school in a log cabin to educate his sons and others.

It became famous as the Log College with more than 60 schools and colleges owing their existence, directly or indirectly, to Rev Tennent’s example.

Princeton University is regarded as the successor to the Log College.

His four sons were also ministers and leaders of what became known as the Great Awakening, a revival of religious life and evangelical belief among colonial Protestants.

Rev Tennent died in 1746.

Monday will see the unveiling of the blue plaque in his memory at Vinecash Presbyterian church.

Nancy J Taylor, executive director of the Presbyterian Historical Society in Philadelphia, said: “At a time when the American colonies lacked an established higher-education institution for training Presbyterian ministers, Tennent took it upon himself to fill that need.

“We join you in honouring the life and legacy of Rev William Tennent and his ties to Scotch Irish Presbyterianism in what is now Northern Ireland.”