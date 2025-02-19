Blow for 2030 elimination goal as north’s only dedicated HIV charity misses out on funding

The north's only dedicated HIV charity Positive Life NI has been turned down for Core Grant Funding from the Department of Health.

Efforts to eliminate HIV in Northern Ireland by 2030 have been dealt a blow after the only charity dedicated to tackling the disease in the region was denied funding by the Department of Health.

Positive Life NI had applied for financial help through the Core Grant Funding Scheme, which the department offers to community and voluntary organisations providing services in-line with its strategic and policy objectives.

In 2023, the department slashed the fund available for 2024/25 from £3.6m to just over £1.8m, and maintained the reduced fund for 2025/26.

The cuts were initially announced to plug a £732 million funding gap.

On Wednesday, the department announced that just 25 groups would receive a share of the £1.8m, out of 259 applications.

When the cuts were first announced two years ago, Positive Life NI warned it was a “kick in the teeth” to its work.

This week the charity revealed it was not among the 25 successful applicant groups for he latest round of funding.

It helps over 1,300 people in the north living with the HIV virus.

Positive Life NI CEO Jacquie Richardson said “We understand that the Department of Health had tough decisions to make, but it was always naive to think that the £1.8million allocated to supporting the voluntary and community sector is sufficient. It’s a drop in the ocean.

Positive Life NI CEO Jacquie Richardson.

“This decision is indicative of the lack of value placed on our sector and is typical of the short-termist approach to the vital work our sector does to prop up the health service.”

She said the cost of drug therapy for just one additional new HIV patient in the north would fund Positive Life’s core costs for three years.

“This decision is not meeting the minister’s stated drive to tackle prevention in order to reduce the cost of treatment. It also ignores the fact that the number one priority in the department’s Sexual Health Action Plan focuses on supporting people living with HIV and elimination of new diagnosis.”

The World Health Organisation has a target of eliminating new HIV cases by 2030, while last year both Belfast City Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council joined a United Nations scheme with the same goal.

Positive Life had previously said Northern Ireland was “uniquely positioned” to meet this goal due to having one of the lowest rates of new diagnoses in the UK.

Ms Richardson said the work to meet this was now in jeopardy.

“Without our consistent campaigning and community support, the real risk is that the downward trend in diagnoses will be reversed, numbers will increase and so too will the overall cost of treating HIV in Northern Ireland,” she added, and called for the department to “urgently reconsider” the decision not to offer it funding.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt previously said the removal of all Core Grant Funding had been considered in response to “severe” budget pressures, before the £1.8m was maintained.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said: “While I regret that the indicative health budget allocation for 2025/26 does not permit me to offer funding to more of the 259 applicants, I am pleased to be able to announce that more than £1.8m in funding will be provided, subject to final checks with the 25 organisations, to support them with core costs in 2025/26.”