Bloody Sunday: Soldier F pleads not guilty to murder

James Wray, left, and William McKinney, who were among the victims shot dead on Bloody Sunday (Bloody Sunday Trust/PA)

A former soldier accused of two murders on Bloody Sunday has pleaded not guilty as he was formally returned for trial after an attempt to get the case thrown out was refused.

Ex-paratrooper Soldier F, who cannot be identified, is accused of murdering James Wray and William McKinney when members of the Parachute Regiment shot dead 13 civil rights protesters on the streets of Derry in January 1972. He is also charged with five attempted murders.

He pleaded not guilty to each of the seven counts as they were read to him during his arraignment at Belfast Crown Court on Friday morning.

The veteran sat in the witness box, with a thick floor-to-ceiling blue curtain shielding him from the main body of the court to protect his anonymity.

The arraignment took place after a defence application to have the case dismissed was refused by judge Mr Justice Fowler.