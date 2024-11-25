Black Friday: Your rights on deliveries and returns

Black Friday will likely bombard you with all manner of sales and deals

Consumers in Northern Ireland hope to find some great offers online as the annual Black Friday sales kick off this week.

Black Friday is the Friday after Thanksgiving in the United States and traditionally marks the start of the Christmas shopping season

This year it falls on November 29 followed by Cyber Monday on December 2, but some retailers have started their deals already.

MORE: Nearly 15 million online shoppers faced delivery problems last month

MORE: 8 dos and don’ts to help your Black Friday budget stretch further

However, delivery problems may occur including delayed, lost, and damaged parcels.

Arantxa Garcia, Head of Postal Services at the Consumer Council said: “We know consumers across Northern Ireland do a lot of online shopping. Therefore, the importance of knowing your rights about delivery costs, delivery problems and returns is increasingly important.”

Here’s everything you need to know

Check delivery terms before you buy

To avoid disappointment always check delivery policies, terms and conditions, and the delivery costs before committing to a purchase.

Do not assume that all online retailers offer free returns

You may have to cover the cost of returning items so always check before purchasing.

Get the item delivered on time

If you need the item by a certain date, factor in enough time as there may not be a next-day or express delivery option to Northern Ireland. Goods ordered online must be delivered within the time frame specified or agreed with the retailer.

Think ahead

Will you be there when your parcel is being delivered? If not, you may wish to consider selecting an alternative address or a safe place with the retailer.

Be aware that if you give permission for your delivery to be left in a specified safe place or received by a nominated neighbour and something goes wrong, you will still be considered to have received the delivery. Think very carefully about those options when you’re making a purchase.

Contact the retailer if the parcel has not arrived or arrives damaged

The retailer is responsible for goods up until they are delivered. This means, that in the event of non-delivery or if the item arrives damaged, contact the retailer rather than the delivery company. Check goods quickly after receiving them and raise any issues promptly.

Always get proof of posting if returning goods

When using the designated courier or pre-paid postage label organised by the retailer, it is important to retain proof of posting. If any delivery problems occur after you have returned the item, the retailer is responsible for sorting this out with their appointed delivery provider.

Be aware of scam emails and text messages related to parcel deliveries

Stop and think, and never click on links in text messages or emails. Never disclose your bank details; delivery companies will never ask for these to release your parcel.

In the event of a postal issue, Arantxa added: “There are different processes in place for dealing with postal issues, depending on the circumstances.

“Our website provides information about your postal rights, and whether you are entitled to compensation.”