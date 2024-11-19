Better-off pensioners missing out on winter fuel payment to get £100 - by spring

The universal winter fuel payment was withdrawn in July

Better-off pensioners who lost out as a result of the Labour government’s withdrawal of the winter fuel payment are to receive a one-off payment.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said those aged 68 or over who no longer automatically qualify for the annual payment will receive £100.

The payments will be made before the end of March 2025 though the DUP minister said he keen they would be “delivered as soon as possible”.

Around 57,000 less well off pensioners across the north will continue to receive winter fuel payments, worth an estimated £10.5m.

Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald last week announced an allocation of £17m for winter fuel support.

Those not on pension credit or other means-tested benefits will no longer get the annual payments, worth between £100–£300.

The estimated cost of maintaining universal entitlement to winter fuel payments for the north’s 249,000 pensioners is £44.3m.

On Tuesday, Mr Lyons told the assembly he wanted to ensure that every pensioner has support to “stay warm and safe” during the winter.

“I believe this initiative reflects my commitment to fairness, compassion, and responsibility towards our older population,” he said.

“My officials are now working at pace to prepare and bring forward the necessary legislation and to finalise arrangements.”

There will be no application process for the payment as eligible individuals will be automatically identified through existing records.