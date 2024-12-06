Northern Ireland continues to excel on a national level despite the buffeting climate of educational change - Sunday Times

Friends’ School in Lisburn has been named as the Northern Ireland’s best school in the North according to a guide published by the Sunday Times.

The Quaker grammar has been ranked as the 32nd best school in the UK.

It has also the winner of the State Secondary School of the Year for Academic Excellence in Northern Ireland 2025

The 2025 Sunday Times Parent Power league table has placed five of the North’s schools in the UK Top 50 list.

Aquinas Diocesan Grammar School, on Belfast’s Ormeau Road finished in second place.

Regional Rank School National Rank 1 Friends School Lisburn 32 2= Aquinas Diocesan Grammar School, Belfast 34= 2= Strathearn School, Belfast 34= 4 Our Lady and St Patrick’s College, Knock 41 5 St Dominic’s Grammar School for Girls, Belfast 50 6 St Louis Grammar School, Ballymena 51 7 Rathmore Grammar School, Belfast 52 8 St Mary’s Grammar School, Magherafelt 53 9 Lumen Christi College, Derry 56 10 Sullivan Upper School, Holywood 65

The school has made a huge climb of 34 places in the national league table, sharing 4th with Strathearn School, an all-girls grammar school in East Belfast at 34th place in the UK-wide league table.

Aquinas also received the State Secondary School of the Year in Northern Ireland 2025 ,

in part for having the best A Level results in the North, with 59.4% of pupils receiving A*/A grades.

A total of 26 NI schools, all secondary schools, have been ranked by the guide, which describes itself as the most authoritative survey of the UK’s top schools.

Helen Davies, editor of Parent Power, said: “The educational landscape is challenging – teacher shortages, rising student mental health issues and special educational needs and the Vat rise – but there is also so much to celebrate from the hard work of passionate and committed teachers who are finding ever more innovative and impactful ways to boost their students and give them the very best start in life.

“As well as celebrating the academic excellence of the top schools it is fantastic to see how they are shaping their students to be ready for the 21st century.”

The Sunday Times says it’s analysis is based on school responses to requests for both it’s A level and GCSE results.