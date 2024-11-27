Belfast Trust officials called to answer questions over maternity hospital ‘omnishambles’

The Royal Maternity Hospital in Belfast is almost a decade overdue. PICTURE: NIALL CARSON/PA

Senior Belfast Trust officials are to be called to appear before the assembly’s health committee to answer questions about the “omnishambles” at its new maternity hospital.

Committee chair Liz Kimmins confirmed to The Irish News that she had “already requested” their appearance at the earliest opportunity - little over four weeks since the officials’ were last scrutinised by MLAs.

The request came as Health Minister Mike Nesbitt was said to be “deeply dissatisfied” after learning of fresh snags with project, which is already almost a decade overdue.

Mr Nesbitt revealed issues with medical gas pipework at the Royal Victoria site a matter of hours after it emerged that potentially dangerous bacteria was found in 459 water outlets at the new hospital.

The health minister learned about the latest setback early on Tuesday morning at what is understood to have been a heated meeting that came a matter of hours before the hospital delays were debated by MLAs.

Belfast Trust was making no comment on Tuesday night amid speculation that its officials will be called to appear before the assembly’s health committee as early as Thursday afternoon.

A statement from the Department of Health said: “The minister was today informed of a separate medical gas pipework issue within the new maternity hospital building.

“The scale of this further problem is believed to be limited to an isolated section of the maternity hospital.

“The minister was deeply dissatisfied with the emergence of this further issue, and by the fact he only learned of it today.”

It was revealed earlier this year that the maternity hospital opening was facing a new delay after high levels of the bacteria pseudomonas were found in water systems.

The hospital, the estimated cost of which has spiralled from £57.2m to £97.1m during the almost 10-year delay, had been expected to open next year. However, a series of snags that have emerged since Belfast Trust took possession of the new building in March mean it has fallen far behind schedule.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt told MLAs a new problem had arisen with Belfast’s new maternity hospital. PICTURE: LIAM MCBURNEY/PA (Liam McBurney/PA)

The assembly on Tuesday backed a motion brought by DUP health spokesperson Diane Dodds calling for a full independent inquiry into the delay.

Speaking after the debate, the Upper Bann MLA described the situation around the maternity hospital, and associated children’s hospital, as a “scandal” and an “omnishambles”.

“This project was intended to deliver state-of-the-art healthcare for some of the most vulnerable members of our community— our children, including those born premature, and expectant mothers,” she said.

“Instead, it has been plagued by delays, cost overruns, and concerns about transparency and accountability.”

According to Mr Nesbitt, an inquiry would cost in the region of £3m.

Responding in the assembly to the motion calling for an independent inquiry, Mr Nesbitt said: “When I went to bed last night I was not in favour of that, not least because the cost and time associated with a further independent inquiry could be in the order of £3m per annum with a significant time impact and no guarantee of improvement and it could potentially stymie progress.

“However, as of eight o’clock this morning I have become aware of another issue.”

The minister described the pipe works revelation as “another totally shocking revelation”, however, he later indicated that the cost of remedying the problem was not as great as first thought.

SDLP health spokesperson Colin McGrath backed calls for an independent inquiry, saying a recent update on the project from the Department of Health and the Belfast Trust “left more questions than answers”.

He also said it was important that Belfast Trust officials appeared again before the health committee.

“It’s is shocking that there appears to be further issues and complications with the new maternity hospital this time in relation to the gas pipe works,” he said.

“With no understanding of the scale or costs the need for an independent review is all the more critical.”