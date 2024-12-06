Belfast traffic chaos: Department for Infrastructure encourages drivers to use other modes of transport

A webcam on Shaftesbury Square shows last night's heavy traffic in Belfast city centre

Belfast drivers faced yet more traffic misery on Thursday night.

A five-car collision on the M2, a four-car collision on the M1, as well as the traffic signals failing on the junction of Ormeau Road and Ormeau Avenue created city wide bottlenecks.

In response to the traffic chaos, the Department for Infrastructure has issued a statement saying “unfortunately, a number of incidents increased traffic congestion across the city.

Regarding the traffic light failure on the Ormeau Road/Avenue Junction, DfI said, “while our contractors did attend yesterday afternoon to try and repair the lights, they were unable to do. The lights were successfully repaired by 11am this morning.”

DfI also advised drivers to avoid blocking yellow boxes, saying this “only exacerbates congestion.”

The department is also urging motorists to consider alternative forms of transport.

“We have been encouraging travellers to consider other sustainable and active modes of transport such as public transport, using the park and ride sites or by walking or cycling.

“Translink offer a number of discounted and promotional fares and we would encourage customers to visit the Translink website or speak to a member of staff.”