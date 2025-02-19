Belfast to Dublin train numbers jump 50% since introduction of hourly services

The number of passengers travelling between Belfast and Dublin on the Enterprise has increased by 50% since the introduction of an hourly service in October.

Translink and Irish Rail introduced the service, which now operates 15 times per day between Monday and Saturday, following the opening of the £340 million Grand Central Station transport hub.

The service previously ran eight times per day.

Answering an Assembly Written Question asked by the SDLP’s Justin McNulty, infrastructure minister Liz Kimmins said in the space of a year the number of Enterprise journeys has risen by almost 130,000.

“October 2024 saw a seismic change in the Cross-Border rail timetable, increasing the frequency from 8 to 15 return services per day, almost doubling the capacity.

“In addition, further enhancements in the seat reservation system, a review of the pricing structure and the opening of Belfast Grand Central Station have all contributed to significant growth on the corridor.

“In the first three months of operation demand for cross-border rail services has increased by a staggering 49%, up from 260,932 (October 2023 – January 2024) to 389,333 (October 2024 to January 2025).

“Further enhancements are due in Spring 2025 when a revamped on-train catering offering is launched. Plans are also at an advanced stage to procure new fleet for the route, with an announcement due before the end of the year.”