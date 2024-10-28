Belfast to Dublin train link expanded to hourly service

Passengers disembarking at Connolly Station in Dublin from the Dublin/Belfast Enterprise rail link

Trains between Dublin and Belfast are to move to an hourly service from Tuesday in what has been described as the most significant expansion of services on the cross-border route in more than a quarter of a century.

Fifteen services will operate daily in each direction between Belfast’s new Grand Central Station and Dublin’s Connolly Station from Mondays to Saturdays, up from eight each way previously.

On Sundays there will be eight services each way, up from six.

The increased frequency of the Enterprise service has been facilitated with the support of a €25 million (£20 million) investment from the Dublin government.

The Republic’s Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said the introduction of the hourly service marks the start of a wider transformation of rail services across the island.

“I am delighted to see the introduction of an hourly frequency rail service on the Dublin-Belfast line, which has been a priority for both jurisdictions on the island, and a goal that both Iarnród Éireann and Translink have been working hard to deliver over the last year,” he said.

“The new hourly frequency represents a doubling of the service and significantly enhances sustainable transport connectivity between the two largest cities on the island.

“This will help people along the line to choose the train more often and will strengthen both economic and social connections right along the corridor.

“This is the start of our all-island rail transformation.”

Eamon Ryan (Evan Treacy/PA)

Stormont’s Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd said: “An expanded and improved rail network offers opportunities to drive jobs and growth, stimulate development and regeneration and boost access to services and education.

“It will also help decarbonise transport and encourage behavioural shift to public transport.

“The introduction of the hourly Enterprise service between Belfast and Dublin will be another huge boost for public transport, the economy and it will improve linkages not only between the two cities but connections along the entire north-south rail corridor.

“I am keen that we continue to be ambitious around our rail network and look forward to a future where people across this island, in particular those in rural areas, have greater access to rail travel.”

Chris Conway, chief executive of Translink, said: “An hourly Enterprise service is a massive boost for people, communities and the environment and represents a tremendous opportunity for economic growth.

“We welcome the funding provided by the Government of Ireland, under the Shared Island Fund, and the close co-operation with Iarnród Éireann, which has allowed this expansion to be delivered.”

Chief executive of Iarnród Éireann, Jim Meade, said: “This is the biggest expansion in the Enterprise service since the existing service and trains were launched in 1997.

“It highlights the strategic importance of the two cities and demonstrates the excellent partnership we have with Translink in operating this vital service.

“We are grateful to the minister for transport and his government colleagues for the crucial support under the Shared Island Fund which has allowed this expansion to be delivered.

“The future is bright for the Enterprise with a project under way to provide new rolling stock for the service by the end of this decade.”