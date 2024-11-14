Belfast solicitor died in cycle race crash where speed ramp was ‘badly worn’, court hears

A Belfast solicitor died in a cycle race crash where a speed ramp was “badly worn”, an inquest into his death has heard.

Patrick Kelly (62) from Newforge Lane, a founding partner of legal firm, McConnell, Kelly Solicitors, suffered severe brain and facial injuries during the Wicklow 200 cycle challenge near Ashford in June 2022.

The married father-of-two, who was one of Northern Ireland’s best-known criminal lawyers, died from his injuries three days later in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Dublin District Coroner’s Court heard on Thursday that he came off his bicycle while going over the ramp as he took part in the shorter 100km version of the 200km route.

Around 3,000 cyclists take part each year in the event which is one of the most popular sportives staged in the Republic.

Garda James Reynolds, a forensic collision investigator, told the court that the road surface at the location of the crash between Glenealy and Ashford was cracked and uneven.

He also said that the markings on the speed ramp were “badly worn” adding that a road sign alerting road users to the speed ramp was partially covered by vegetation.

The investigator also said he had seen no additional signs to alert cyclists to the speed ramp.

He also revealed that he had visited the location again in June this year, but the road seemed to be in the same condition.

Oliver Kirwan, organiser of the Wicklow 200, said the annual event had never experienced such an incident before.

Mr Kelly’s son said he hopes improved markings would be used in future to alert cyclists to speed ramps.

The jury returned a verdict of accidental death but made no recommendations.