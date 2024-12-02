A section of road near the new Grand Central Station in Belfast is to be renamed ‘Boyne Bridge Place’ after a meeting of Belfast City Council on Monday night.

Work began around dismantling the Boyne Bridge last month, as part of Translink’s redevelopment work linked to the new station, but has been opposed by some residents of nearby Sandy Row.

Last month councillors on the local authority’s People and Communities committee agreed to a request from the Blackstaff Residents’ Association to rename part of Durham Street between Glengall Street and Hope Street.

That approval was ratified at a meeting of the full council on Monday.

The decision came as dozens of Sandy Row residents marched to Belfast City Hall last weekend to protest the demolition of the bridge, as well as broader issues in the area such as a lack of social housing and plans for student accommodation.

The council meeting also heard from a number of Sandy Row traders who say their businesses have been significantly impacted by the closure of Durham Street earlier this year.

DUP councillor Tracy Kelly welcomed the approval of the renaming of the street, but that the demolition of the Boyne Bridge has been met with “great disappointment” by Sandy Row residents.

“To some people I know this is only a bridge, and it’s really disheartening because to the local community it’s a huge part of their culture and identity,” Cllr Kelly said.

Sandy Row business owners told the meeting their revenue had taken a hit of up to 40% since disruption began due to ongoing roadworks associated with the new £340m transport hub.

Ben Allen, the owner of Allen Tours and a furniture shop in the area, pleaded with local representatives for support.

“The problem is that people can’t get to us, it’s a logjam one minute and a ghost town the next,” Mr Allen said.

“Identifying the problem is one thing, a solution is another and that’s really what we’re here for.

“I’m pleading with the council here if they can help us in any way.

“We’ve nothing now, we’ve no passing trade. We don’t have any fairy lights or Christmas lights or anything up.

“This is worse than Covid.

“Please, please, if there’s something you can do to help us here, that’s what we’re asking for.”