Belfast restaurant launches investigation after allegations of ‘fines’ being deducted from staff tips

A Belfast city centre restaurant has said it has launched an investigation after allegations that management introduced a system whereby staff had “fines deducted” from staff tips.

Stix and Stones on Upper Queen Street has been criticised by a hospitality workers union for the alleged practice, which included fines for items of uniform missing, phones being used during service, tables not being set correctly and sections being left dirty after service.

The restaurant also has a branch in east Belfast, while its owner John Trainor also owns the Balmoral Hotel in west Belfast.

The restaurant has been served with a “collective grievance” letter signed by the majority of staff at the restaurant, which Unite the Union claims has been ignored by management.

A statement from restaurant owner Mr Trainor said he had been “made aware” of the allegations about the tipping practices and that an investigation had been launched.

“We have been made aware of concerns regarding tipping practices and alleged wage deductions,” Mr Trainor said.

“We want to make it clear that the practices mentioned do not reflect our company’s policies or values, and we have requested an urgent meeting with Unite Hospitality NI to address these concerns.

“We strictly adhere to HMRC’s guidelines on tipping and are happy to provide staff with any additional clarification needed to ensure full transparency and accountability.

“We have launched an internal investigation into the reported system of fines, which contradicts our policies, and we are continuing to work diligently to resolve this matter swiftly and transparently.

“The well-being of our employees remains a top priority. We are committed to open communication with all staff and Unite Hospitality NI to ensure fairness throughout this process. If any further practices are found to fall short of our standards, immediate corrective actions will be taken.”

Messages sent to staff, seen by the Irish News, show that management say the fines will then be donated to a charity.

A collective grievance letter was sent by staff to Mr Trainor on 14 October, which Unite say has been received and not responded to.

A statement issued by Unite Hospitality NI on Wednesday said that management had shown “total disrespect” to their employees.

Unite regional officer for hospitality workers Neil Moore said: “Fining workers from their tips is disgraceful. It is potentially unlawful and certainly immoral. Any deductions made must be immediately made good.

“Unite is now meeting our members to consider next steps to secure justice. That includes both legal and industrial avenues.”