Belfast household rates jump by 22% in just four years

Ratepayers in Belfast have suffered a significant rise in their bills of more than 22% in the last four years, with the district rate in the city set to once again be above inflation.

The latest increase of 5.99% was agreed by Belfast City Council last week.

The chair of the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, Sinn Féin’s Ryan Murphy, said the rate was struck with parties working to “keep this year’s rise as low as possible”.

It follows last year’s hike of 5.44%, and a hefty rise the year before of 7.99%.

For 2022/23, the increase was struck at 2.99%.

That totals 22.41% over the period, around twice the rate of inflation.

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte told the Irish News that rates increases without clarity from Stormont on funding from London was a “disgrace”.

“Ratepayers in Belfast have been subjected to a rates increase of over 20% in the past few years and the picture is similar in other councils. This is at a time when households are under extreme financial pressure and we are regularly seeing businesses go to the wall,” he said.

“The Executive face a simple choice – either pass on this money to councils or families and businesses will be expected to foot the bill.”