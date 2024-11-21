Belfast Health Trust struggling to get pro-Palestine graffiti removed from Royal Victoria Hospital wall

DUP leader Gavin Robinson has voiced concern at the daubing of graffiti on a wall at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast

The Belfast Health Trust has been struggling to find a contractor to remove “antisemitic” graffiti from the wall of its hospital.

The phrase “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” has been on a wall of the Royal Victoria Hospital in the Falls Road in west Belfast for an estimated six months.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said it remains more than five months after an official complaint was lodged with the Belfast Health Trust requesting that it be removed.

He contended the phrase “is viewed by many people as a violent call to erase Israel and its population from existence”, and said he is concerned it will deter members of the local Jewish community from accessing services.

He also said the complaint has been escalated to the Northern Ireland Public Services Ombudsman.

Maureen Edwards, interim Chief Executive of the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust gives evidence to the Stormont Health Committee on Thursday.

DUP MLA Diane Dodds raised the matter at a meeting of the Stormont Health Committee on Thursday querying why the graffiti has not been removed and how it had been allowed to remain for so long.

“It is a bit appalling that we’ve waited six months to get rid of antisemitic graffiti,” she said.

Maureen Edwards, interim head of the trust, said they have had “extreme difficulty” finding a contractor to remove it, but have plans to take it down.

She responded saying: “I completely agree with you.

“As one of the first trusts of sanctuary, we take it very seriously. We had extreme difficulty getting anyone to take the graffiti down.

“We had gone out to lots of contractors who would not do it. It is being dealt with now.

“We’d gone to local community groups, who had supported us, but we had real difficulty in getting anyone to do it.”