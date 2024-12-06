Belfast Harbour Commissioners fined £110,000 over 2017 death

Belfast Harbour Commissioners have been £110,000 for a health and safety breach linked to the death of a father-of-two.



Neil Rooney (33), from Ballyhornan in Co Down, sustained fatal crush injuries after he became trapped in machinery in the Stormont Wharf area of the harbour estate on March 21, 2017.



The Commissioners admitted a charge of failing to ensure the health and safety of a non-employee and the fine was imposed at Belfast Crown Court by Judge Patricia Smyth on Friday.



The court heard on the morning of March 21, 2017, Mr Rooney was involved in off-loading a cargo of coal from a bulk cargo ship berthed at the wharf.



The company Mr Rooney worked for was contractually obliged to use the harbour’s equipment.



Mr Rooney was operating a hooper - a piece of industrial equipment which was being used to discharge coal into lorries - and on the morning in question the hooper collapsed and fell across a lorry trailer being filled with coal.



He became trapped in the underside operator cabin and the subsequent rescue operation was hampered by the weight of both the collapsed hopper and the coal.

The hopper was in a poor structural condition and there was a failure by BHC to properly assess this, and a failure to properly ensure overfilling did not occur.



As Mr Rooney’s loved ones sat in the public gallery, Judge Smyth said: “Those who knew and loved him will grieve for the rest of their lives and nothing can fill that void.”



Paying tribute to the deceased, the Belfast Recorder said “he loved his job, his farm and most of all he loved his family ... he was a man who would do anything for anybody at any time, night or day.”



She also noted the devastating impact Mr Rooney’s death has had on his partner and their two children.



In a statement issued after the fine was imposed, BHC’s chief executive Joe O’Neill said: “The tragic death of Mr Neil Rooney in 2017 has had a profound and lasting impact on many, including the Belfast Harbour Community.



“We are deeply sorry and apologise to his partner, children, wider family, friends and colleagues. Our thoughts continue to be with them.



“It is with regret and remorse that we admit to failings that contributed to Mr Rooney’s death, in particular the maintenance and use of our equipment at the time. We unreservedly accept the fine levied by the court.



“We have co-operated fully with the investigation into the accident and will continue to work closely with the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland.



“Belfast Harbour’s primary goal has always been to create and maintain a positive safety culture across all our activities.



“Since the accident, we have strengthened our safety processes and protocols even further. We are continually assessing, challenging, and improving our Health and Safety performance, with a relentless focus on accident prevention.



“The safety and wellbeing of everyone who lives, visits and works within Belfast Harbour Estate continues to be our highest priority.



“We are working hard to be one of the safest ports in the world, but foremost today, our thoughts are with Mr Rooney’s family.”

