Belfast city centre roads to close as Christmas lights switch-on takes place

Belfast's Christmas lights will be switched on on Saturday evening.

A number of roads in Belfast city centre will be closed to traffic on Saturday as crowds gather to watch the annual Christmas lights switch-on.

Events at Donegall Square will kick-off at 6.30pm, with ticket gates opening at 6pm.

Following earlier traffic restrictions and bus lane closures, several roads will be fully closed between 4.30pm and 8.30pm on Saturday.

They are Royal Avenue from Rosemary Street to Castle Place; Donegall Place; High Street from Castle Junction to Cornmarket; Castle Lane; Callender Street from the bollards to Castle Lane; and Castle Place.

There will also be suspension of disabled parking on Castle Place, and of parking on Donegall Place.

Between 5.30pm and 8.30pm, Wellington Place, Donegall Square North, and Donegall Square South will be fully closed.

Meanwhile, police have advised that Donegall Square North and Donegall Square West will be closed between 2am and 5am on Sunday morning.