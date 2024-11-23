Belfast Christmas Market’s gesture to help bring festive sparkle to local children’s charity

This year’s Christmas Market is expected to attract over one million visitors, many of whom are families that travel to meet the big man in red, Santa Claus.

Each year, Market Place generously donate Santa’s magical grotto to a local charity, supporting them in building awareness for their important work.

Allan Hartwell, managing director of Market Place said: “We are always keen to support local charities and this year we are delighted to once again welcome Kids Together Belfast to the Christmas Market family.

“As one of Belfast’s leading festive events, the Christmas Market provides a great platform for charities to raise awareness and gather support.

“Working with a local visual merchandiser, we are creating a beautifully themed, enchanting grotto that will bring the magic of Christmas to life.’’

Kids Together focuses on providing support services, particularly in after-school and play provision, to meet the needs of children with moderate to severe disabilities.

Their tailored services for families with children and young people with complex needs, aim to create a sense of belonging, stability, acceptance, and equality, fostering friendships and reducing isolation.

Kids Together Belfast will partner with local charity Friends of St Gerard’s to operate Santa’s Grotto to provide an inclusive space that is welcoming to all.

Friends of St Gerards promotes the health and education of children through assisting in the provision of equipment, facilities and recreational services.

Mairead McCrea, Director of Kids Together Belfast said they are ‘thrilled’ to be hosting Santa’s Grotto for a second year.

“This festive donation gives us the perfect opportunity to promote the work of both Kids Together Belfast and Friends of St Gerards, as well raising vital funds to help support children with additional needs, reach their full potential, and enhance their quality of life.

“Last year we raised an overwhelming amount which went towards the purchase of a wheelchair-accessible bus and a wide range of activities for our kids, such as mid-term camps, swimming, and youth groups.

“We are really grateful to the team at Market Place for inviting us back, and we hope that every family that visits Santa with us will have an exciting and enjoyable experience.”