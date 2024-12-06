Belfast Christmas Market to close due to Storm Darragh

Belfast’s Christmas Market is to close this weekend due to Storm Darragh.

The market, in the grounds of City Hall, will not open on Saturday due to health and safety concerns surrounding the storm.

In a statement, the organisers of the market said: “Unfortunately due to the expected extreme weather, it will not be safe for us to open the Belfast Christmas Market on Saturday December 7.

“We recognise this may be disappointing, however the safety of our visitors and traders is of the utmost importance.

“At the moment the plan is to reopen on Sunday 8th December, however this is weather dependent.

“Please refer to the Belfast Christmas Market and Belfast City Council social media for updates.”