Belfast Christmas Market opening date and special ‘twist’ announced for 20th anniversary

The opening date for this year’s Belfast Christmas Market has been announced, as well as special plans to mark the festive staple’s 20th anniversary.

Returning to the grounds of Belfast City Hall on November 16 from midday, the popular festive event will welcome visitors back to enjoy its selection of goods and products from around 30 countries.

To mark the special occasion, organisers have announced that this year’s market will ‘transport visitors to the Victorian era’ with two special Dickensian-themed weekends.

More: Christmas lights switch-on in Belfast set to be ‘fantastic evening of family fun’

Visitors on the market’s opening and third weekends (November 16 – 17 and November 30 – December 1) could find themselves encountering characters such as Ebenezer Scrooge or Tiny Tim as they make their way around the stalls – as well as all the usual attractions.

Two special Dickensian-themed weekends will see the festive event transported back to the Victorian era.

The annual event is a major contributor to the local economy, attracting more than 1 million visitors from across the UK and Ireland and generating around £60m.

This year’s event will also see six young business owners offered the chance to trade for free at the market.

Santa’s Grotto will also be donated to Kids Together Belfast, which provides emotional and financial support to the families and carers of children with severe to moderate disabilities.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Micky Murray, said: “The Belfast Christmas Market has become an integral part of the festive experience in our city and it continues to be a popular draw for residents and visitors alike, 20 years after it first opened its doors.”

Kids Together Belfast are back again to deliver an accessible, inclusive Santa’s Grotto for local families and, with plenty of other seasonal fun planned in Belfast city centre, starting with our Christmas lights switch-on on Saturday 16 November, it’s shaping up to be a packed festive season.”