Belfast airport used as key military stopover point in Israel’s war on Hamas

Dozens of US Air Force planes used Aldergrove as a stopover between October 2023 and December 2024

RAF Aldergrove appears to have played a role in facilitating the journeys of US military cargo planes to Israel, new information reveals.

Flight tracking data shows that more than 60 US military cargo transport planes used Aldergrove as a transit point for refuelling and stopovers during 14 months of the conflict in Gaza.

Between October 8, 2023 and December 2024, at least 64 such flights were recorded.

Seventeen of these planes were travelling to or from the Middle East, sometimes making multiple stops along the way, while the others went to US bases in Europe.

It is thought likely that some of the flights to Europe included weapons and munitions destined for Ukraine.

Stops made in the Middle East included Israel, Iraq, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. US military planes also stopped in Cyprus and Turkey during this time.

Devastation in the Gaza Strip, after more than a year of renewed conflict (AP)

The revelations follow controversy over the continued use of Shannon Airport in Co Clare as a US military stopover point.

Concerns have been voiced since the time of the Second Gulf War in the mid-2000s when it was discovered that hundreds of US troops passed through the airport annually as military planes stopped to refuel.

The controversy stems from the fact the Republic officially has a policy of military neutrality.

However, the British government is an ally of the US, both of which have lent considerable backing to Israel during the conflict.

Since October 8 2023, when Israel’s retaliatory assault began in Gaza, 34 Boeing C-17A Globemaster III planes, 23 Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft, four Lockheed C-5M Super Galaxy and three Dornier C-146A Wolfhounds have passed through RAF Aldergrove, which is beside the commercial Belfast International Airport.

The main onward destinations from Northern Ireland during this time included: Ramstein in Germany, the US’s largest overseas base, where at least 14 planes have travelled; the Aviano Air Base in Italy, which, according to its website, “maintains and supports a combat ready stockpile”; Chania in Crete; Cyprus; Jordan; Adana, a large city in southern Turkey; and Iraq.

A C-130 Lockheed Martin Hercules US military aircraft flying over Lough Neagh to land at Aldergrove on 28 June 2017.

The Ramstein Air Base and the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, where more than a dozen planes travelling to or from Aldergrove were recorded, have reportedly been key in the large-scale munitions transfer between the US and Israel during the renewed conflict.

As of March 2024, the bulk of airlifted US weapons and other equipment had arrived in Israel via these two bases along with the US’s Dover Air Base, the Haaretz newspaper has reported.

At least three flights transited through Aldergrove on journeys to or from Israel. However, the final destination of all the planes logged is not known.

Flights often turn off their data near Israel, making it difficult to ascertain whether they are travelling to the territory or other destinations in the region.

Palestine solidarity groups are among the campaigners who have been calling for an end to the US military’s use of Belfast International.

One campaign group, Cairde Palestine Belfast said it was “outraged” by the figures, adding that it plans to hold a monthly demonstration.

US military aircraft flying overhead near Antrim in 2017.

A ceasefire deal was reached by Israel and Hamas last month.

One example of the planes passing through Belfast was a US military aircraft, normally used to transport cargo and troops, which refuelled at Aldergrove on its way to Israel in October 2023.

The plane, a Boeing C-17A Globemaster III, can carry large deliveries including helicopters or a tank, according to the US Air Force website. They are regularly used to carry troops.

The plane flew from the US to Belfast on October 10 2023 and made stops including: Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia; the Qatari Al-Udeid Air Base; the Greek island of Chania; and then Tel Aviv on October 14. The following day, it made its way back through Cyprus and then travelled via Belfast on to the US.

The same plane would fly again from the US to Tel Aviv later the same month, albeit this time via Rota in Spain.

The US Air Force began a surge in delivering munitions, armoured vehicles, and aid to Israel from 8 October 2023 onwards, using C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.

A US military plane departs from Aldergrove in 2017.

A more recent passage of US military aircraft through Belfast in August 2024 saw a Boeing C-17A Globemaster III plane return to the US from Israel via Belfast, having also stopped off in Bulgaria.

The 64 recorded flights do not include US military passenger planes - in other words, 747s that do not have cargo transport capabilities.

It also does not include all flights that have flown over Northern Ireland airspace during this time.

A spokesperson for Cairde Palestine Belfast said that it has learned Stormont has no powers to intervene over the continued use of Aldergrove by the US military, following an Assembly Question tabled by People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll.

“We are outraged by the use of the runway at Belfast International Airport by the US Military for cargo and personnel transfer to Israel,“ the spokesperson said.

“Through our research and picket action we have learned that our local representatives at Stormont have no powers of oversight whatsoever on this matter.”

A spokesperson for Whitehall’s Ministry of Defence declined to comment.