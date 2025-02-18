Basil Brooke: No use ignoring reality of Boundary Commission however unionists may dislike it – On This Day in 1925

February 18 1925

At a special meeting of the Fermanagh County Council yesterday, Mr James Cooper MP, chairman, presiding, the following letter, dated January 31 1925, was read from the Secretary of the Irish Boundary Commission, 6 Clement’s Inn, London: -

“I have laid before the commission your letter of December 20, forwarding copy of a resolution passed by your council, reading as follows: ‘That if an assurance is given by the Boundary Commission that their duties are confined to the mere rectification of anomalies on both sides of the existing border only, the Fermanagh Co Council will prepare a case and submit evidence. That the council adjourn consideration of this matter pending a reply from the commission’.

“I am directed to inform you that the commission does not propose at the present stage of its inquiry to make a pronouncement on the questions raised by this resolution.

“The commission has already heard arguments on behalf of the government of the Irish Free State as to the interpretation to be placed on Article XII of the Articles of Agreement for a Treaty under which the commission is appointed, and has received a number of written representations from various parties which bear on the same subject. During its forthcoming visit to Ireland, opportunities will be afforded to the parties concerned to urge their views before the commission.

If your council desires to supplement its letter by putting forward considerations in support of the interpretation of the article, suggested by the terms of its resolution, the commission will be glad to hear representatives appointed for the purpose”.

The Chairman – While this reply is not at all clear, I thought it was my duty to bring this letter before the council, and let you decide for yourselves exactly what action you intend to take upon it.

Sir Basil Brooke said he thought their first consideration in this matter should be that, whatever the findings of the commission was, it would be binding and probably be upheld by the British Government. There was no use in ignoring the commission, as it was a fact and because its findings would be upheld, no matter how they might dislike it. The fact of the county council putting their case before the commission would not embarrass the government in any way, and he thought that that should help them in coming to a decision.

Partly due to the intervention of future Northern prime minister Basil Brooke, the by-then unionist-controlled Fermanagh County Council decided to give evidence to the Irish Boundary Commission, despite not receiving assurance that the commission would only recommend slight rectifications to the border.