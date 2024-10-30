Ballymena neighbours charged with false imprisonment and possessing imitation gun

Two Ballymena neighbours have been remanded into custody accused of having an imitation gun to cause fear and holding a man prisoner.

Appearing at Limavady Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, 62-year-old James Kenny and Daniel Sherwin (25) confirmed their identities and that they understood the charges against them.

The two defendants, both from Orkney Drive in the town, are jointly charred with three offences including causing the male complainant actual bodily harm, false imprisonment of the alleged victim and possessing a firearm, namely a handgun, with intent to cause fear of violence.

In addition, Kenny faces further accusations of non-fatal strangulation in that he allegedly “intentionally applied pressure to the neck or throat” of the complainant as well as possessing cocaine and pregabalin.

Sherwin was also charged with possessing cannabis and possessing fireworks without a licence.

Giving evidence to the court, a PSNI detective said he believed he could connect both men to the charges against them.

Only Sherwin applied for bail and the officer said police were objecting due to concerns he would “put pressure” on the alleged victim to withdraw his statement, and also that he would commit further offences.

The court heard Sherwin had made a counter allegation that the alleged victim, armed with what was allegedly a paintball gun, had stuck his arm through his letter box.

According to Sherwin’s statement he disarmed the alleged victim and it was not made clear how, but the officer alleged that Kenny had shot the complainant in the leg.

“There appears to be a lack of independent evidence” Mr McKeever argued.

Both was refused and both men were remanded into custody and their cases adjourned for a month.