Bail denied for man accused of bringing knife and hammer into Belfast kebab shop

Jaroslaw Byczkowski (46) was refused bail on Friday amid claims he was carrying the items because of an “issue” with the fast food outlet.

District Judge George Conner held: “There is still too high a risk of further offending.”

Byczkowski, of Cregagh Road in the city, faces charges of possessing an offensive weapon and a blade in public over two separate incidents earlier this year.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard CCTV footage first showed him entering the neighbouring kebab shop on August 23 and acting “erratically” while holding the handle of a kitchen knife.

The blade was said to be positioned up the sleeve of his jumper.

Police called to the scene detained Byczkowski at his home and located the suspected knife in the kitchen area.

He was arrested again following a second incident at the same outlet on October 9.

On that occasion Byczkowski was topless but had a hammer tucked into the waistband of his trousers, the court heard.

Opposing bail, a PSNI officer said: “He was in breach of a condition not to be in the store due to the incident with the knife.”

A defence lawyer confirmed Byczkowski has made admissions to both charges.

“There was no offensive use of either (item) but he has pleaded guilty because there was no lawful reason for having either,” the solicitor said.

“All of this seems to surround his use of alcohol and an issue he has with the neighbouring kebab shop.”

Byczkowski is also facing prosecution for alleged disorderly behaviour on the Woodstock Road at the start of last month.

His lawyer described it as “a bump in the road for a man with addiction and mental health issues”.

Denying bail, Judge Conner cited concerns that he would not comply with any conditions imposed.