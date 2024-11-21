Average age of brides and grooms now 34 and 36

The average age people in Northern Ireland are getting married is now 34 for brides and 34 for grooms.

The figures have increased consistently since 1993 when the average age for brides was 27 and 29 for grooms.

The figures have been released as part of the registrar general’s 102nd annual report revealed on Thursday.

August was the most popular month to get married, while the proportion of births to teenage mothers remained the same as 2022 at a record low, according to the report published by NISRA.

The report shows that the number of births to teenage mothers (mothers under 20 years of age) reduced from 2022 to the lowest on record at 436 in 2023.

However, as a proportion of all births, births to teenage mothers remained the same as 2022 at 2.1 per cent out of the total 19,962 births registered in 2023.

The average age of first-time mums continued to rise, up from 25.9 years in 1993 to 29.5 years in 2023. The average age of all mums similarly rose, from 28.3 years to 31.4 years over the last three decades.

At the broadest level of cause, cancer continued to be the most common cause of death in 2023, accounting for 27.0 per cent of all deaths.

The trachea, bronchus and lung (commonly referred to as lung cancer) was the most common site of cancer for both sexes. At a more detailed level, the leading cause of death for all persons in 2023 was dementia and Alzheimer’s disease accounting for 2,026 (11.7 per cent) of all deaths.

There were 221 registered deaths due to suicide in 2023, an increase from 203 in 2022 but lower than the 2021 total of 237. Males accounted for over three quarters of all deaths due to suicide.

The report is published annually and provides statistics on areas which have relevance to public policy in the north.