The car that was set on fire in an arson attack in Ardoyne, north Belfast

A car was set alight in an arson attack outside a home in north Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred in Brompton Park, Ardoyne at around 1:30am on November 4.

A police spokesperson said that “a blue Audi TT which was parked outside a property in the area was set alight”.

“It was reported that a person dressed in dark coloured clothing poured a liquid over the bonnet of the vehicle and set it alight.

“He then made off on foot towards the Butler Place area following the incident.”

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has more information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 51 04/11/24.