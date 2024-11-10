Attempt made to set door to home alight in Newtownabbey arson incident

Police say the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

An attempt was made to set the door of a home in Newtownabbey alight in a reported arson incident last night.

It occurred in the Blackrock Mews area of the town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Shortly before 2am, it was reported to police by colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service that attempts had been made to set the front door of the property alight,” a police spokesperson said.

“No one was inside the property during the incident and some damage has been caused to the front door.”

Police enquiries are ongoing and they are appealing to anyone with any information or footage of the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference 174 10/11/24.