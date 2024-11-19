Artist impressions show how £100m Belfast city centre project could look

Architectural illustration of what Belfast Stories might look like from North Street aerial view

The first concept designs have been released for a new £100m Belfast city centre project set to transform a 5,000 square metre site into a new public space and tourist attraction.

Artist impressions for the ‘Belfast Stories’ project, which is set to open by 2030 at the Art Deco former Bank of Ireland building and surrounding site on Royal Avenue, have been released as part of a public consultation launching today.

The multi-purpose destination has been described as a ‘flagship project’ of the £1bn Belfast Region City Deal – it will aim to attract more than 700,000 visitors per year and could support up to 1,200 jobs during its construction and launch phases.

The design team behind the project includes Belfast-based TODD Architects as well as Norwegian company Snøhetta, responsible for designing sites such as the 9/11 Memorial Pavillion in New York.

Architectural illustration of what Belfast Stories might look like approaching from Royal Avenue

Lord Mayor of Belfast Micky Murray said: “Belfast Stories is a project that our city has been crying out for and it’s being made possible thanks to Belfast Region City Deal investment.”

“It has the potential to revitalise the area and genuinely enhance a sense of connection and belonging for the people of Belfast, who are central to its delivery.

“Belfast people will be sharing stories with each other and with visitors from around the world,” he added.

L-R Lisanne Pol, Wendy Langham, Lord Mayor of Belfast Micky Murray, Aidan Mullholland. Pictured at the Belfast Stories site this week.

The interactive tourist attraction is to be designed by the team behind international attractions including the Obama Presidential Centre in Chicago.

It will focus on sharing stories, both past and present, from those who have lived in and visited Belfast.

Architectural illustration of what Belfast Stories might look like from the central courtyard

A creative hub element will also include a ‘story gathering initiative’ which the project’s creative and strategic lead, Eimear Henry, has called the “project’s cornerstone”.

“The concept is driven by the belief that by telling these authentic stories of the people of Belfast we will tell the story of the city – in the richest possible detail,” she said.

“These stories will show the world how much we value our city and our people.”

The Belfast Stories Public Consultation will run for 14 weeks until February 23, 2025.