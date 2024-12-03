Arson attack: Fire at north Belfast house with three children inside

Police are appealing for more information following the attack.

A family of five, including three children, were inside their home when it went on fire during an arson attack in north Belfast.

The attack took place on a home in the Glenrosa Link area between 11.55pm on Monday and 12.10am on Tuesday.

Police say three windows had been smashed and paint had been thrown at the house just before the fire, while three tyres of a car were slashed.

”We received a report shortly before 11.55pm on Monday night, 2nd December, that three windows had been smashed and paint thrown at a house in the Glenrosa Link area. Three tyres of a car were also slashed,” a police spokesperson said.

”We then received a second report 15 minutes later, at 12.10am, that the same house and a car were on fire.

Police officers attended the scene alongside the fire service crew members, who extinguished the fire.

“We believe at this stage a container of rubbish was set alight at the front of the house, where two adults and three children were inside,” they added.

“Thankfully, no one was injured during this attack.

”At this time we believe the suspect is a man, of slim build, wearing a dark coloured coat who made off prior to police arrival.”

Police enquiries are ongoing and the incident is being treated as arson.

Anyone with any information or footage of the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1955 of 02/12/24.