Arrests as protests greet Hillary Clinton at Queen’s University event

Police made several arrests outside Queen’s University Belfast as pro-Palestinian protestors disrupted an event where former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton was speaking.

Up to 200 people joined the Thursday afternoon protest on the final day of the three-day Global Innovation Summit 2024.

Special Envoy Joe Kennedy was forced to cancel a planned engagement at the Mandela Hall in Queen’s Students Union, opposite the university.

A statement from Queen’s, where Mrs Clinton is chancellor, said it was “disappointed at the action of this small number of protestors and condemn their behaviour”.

A spokesperson for protest organisers QUB Palestine Assembly told The Irish News that they did not agree with the former US secretary of state’s stance on Gaza.

The group said four protestors had been arrested.

In March, a group of 260 Queen’s staff, alumni and students at wrote a letter “registering profound concern” over the former first lady’s role as chancellor.

Earlier on Thursday, the conference had been addressed by First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

Queen’s said it was “committed to freedom of expression, the right to hold a range of views and the right to a peaceful protest”.

“This applies to Queen’s students, staff, visitors and indeed the wider public,” the statement said.

Former US secretary of state and Queen's University Belfast chancellor Hillary Rodham Clinton arriving at the Global Innovation Summit. PICTURE: LIAM MCBURNEY/PA (Liam McBurney/Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

“Whilst we recognise and support any individual or group’s right to protest this must be conducted in a peaceful and respectful manner and are disappointed at the action of this small number of protestors and condemn their behaviour.”

The university said the conference had “provided a platform for people to discuss and debate different views constructively on current global issues”.

“Queen’s is committed to providing an open and safe space to have difficult conversations,” its statement said.

“Queen’s University has led the way in response to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East through calling for a ceasefire, providing scholarships for Palestinian students and divestment policies and has responded positively to the concerns of our university population where appropriate.”

Inside the conference, Mrs Clinton told an invited audience that Belfast was “quickly reinventing itself” after the end of decades of conflict.

“You’ve heard so much over the course of the last few days about Belfast, (a) city that is quickly reinventing itself and one of the main reasons, I would argue, is because of the end of conflict, which I was very – like so many of us – gratified to see,” she said.

“We had an extraordinary conference here a year-and-a-half ago to celebrate the Good Friday Agreement, the end of conflict, a moving away from the past to look towards the future, the very strong relationship that this university, in particular, but others have with the business community, forging public-private partnerships.”