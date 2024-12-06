A man in his 30s was arrested after an alleged assault on two young people onboard a bus in north Belfast on Thursday.

He was later released to allow for further enquiries by police.

The PSNI said two if its officers were on patrol at the junction with the Westlink and Little George Street at 2.50pm on Thursday when they were signalled to stop by a bus driver.

It was reported that two youths were assaulted on the bus.

Police say the man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of common assault and other offences before his release.

A report will also been submitted to the Public Prosecution Service for the offences of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intimidation.

Police have appealed for anyone with information on the incident to come forward.