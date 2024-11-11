Armed police raid west Belfast house and arrest man after alleged assault

A man was arrested in the Beechmount area of west Belfast on Monday morning by police investigating an assault on Monday

A man in his 20s has been arrested after armed police raided a property in west Belfast on Monday morning following an alleged assault.

The 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, but was later released on bail.

Social media footage of the arrest was shared on social media in the aftermath of the arrest, which happened in the Beechmount area.

At least six armed PSNI officers were present at the property when the arrest was carried out.

“Police investigating a report of an assault at a property in the Beechmount Street area of west Belfast on Sunday afternoon, 10th November have made an arrest,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including common assault, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and attempted criminal damage.

“He was later released on police bail to allow for further enquiries into the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 987 10/11/24.”