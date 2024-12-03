Armagh man sanctioned by UK treasury over suspected New IRA links

Brian Sheridan, who was born in Armagh, has had his assets frozen by the treasury over suspected New IRA links.

An Armagh man has been sanctioned by the UK treasury with a full asset-freeze after being suspected of facilitating and associating with members of the New IRA.

The treasury says that Brian Sheridan, who was born in Armagh, is also suspected of “providing or assisting others in providing financial services or making available funds or economic resources” for the New IRA.

It is the first such use of the Treasury-led domestic counter-terrorism sanctions regime relating to paramilitary activity in Northern Ireland.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury Tulip Siddiq said: “This designation reflects this government’s commitment to protecting the peaceful consensus of the people of Northern Ireland, and to upholding the principles of the Good Friday Agreement in support of the UK’s wider efforts to protect national security for all citizens.”

The sanction will mean that all funds and economic resources owned, held or controlled by Sheridan in the UK are frozen.

This will make it an offence for any person or entity in the UK to maintain any direct or indirect financial relationship with him or any of the companies he owns or controls, including Brisher Ltd.

Financial sanctions have been imposed under Regulation 5 of the Counter-Terrorism (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, which allows the treasury to designate people by name for the purpose of freezing assets.