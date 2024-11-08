Arlene Foster hits out at ‘repulsive’ IRA heckle at remembrance day event in Enniskillen

The former DUP leader said a person shouted "Up the Ra" from a car driving past a remembrance day event in Enniskillen on Friday.

The former DUP leader Arlene Foster has hit out at a “repulsive” pro-IRA heckle at a Remembrance Day event in Enniskillen.

Commenting on social media, Mrs Foster said: “I was at a dignified remembrance service (on Friday) at Enniskillen Royal Grammar School attended by young people and visitors from across the community whilst at our war memorial victims of the Enniskillen bomb were remembering those murdered by the IRA in 1987″.

She continued: “It is beyond repulsive that as families stood there a car drove past and those inside shouted ‘up the ra.’

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families today, as always on November 8, as they silently remember.

“I trust police will be pursuing the occupants of the car.”

It is beyond repulsive that as the families stood there a car drove past and those inside shouted “Up the RA”.

My thoughts and prayers are with the families today, as always on 8th Nov, as they silently remember. I trust police will be pursuing the occupants of the car. — Arlene Foster DBE PC #ProudofNI. (@ArleneFosterUK) November 8, 2024

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police have received a report that sectarian comments were shouted whilst people attended a remembrance event in the Belmore Street area of Enniskillen today, Friday November 8.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101.”

Eleven people were initially killed in the explosion near the Co Fermanagh town’s war memorial during a Remembrance Sunday ceremony in November 1987.

A twelfth victim also died in 2000 after spending 13 years in a coma.