Application for dual street sign in Portadown to come before council

PORTADOWN could be set for its second dual street signage when the matter comes before council next week.



The request for Churchill Gardens will also be the third-ever area in the Armagh, Banbridge and Armagh (ABC) borough to have met the criteria.

The first to meet the criteria, Woodside Hill, was rejected by the council and is currently the subject of an ongoing judicial review.

Woodside Gardens is the first to have dual language street signage in English and Irish in Portadown having been approved.



Rules governing the provision of bilingual street signage are particularly strict in the ABC borough.



According to council policy a third of residents in any given area have to request bilingual signage in the first place.



If that first test is met, then all residents are canvassed, with a two-third majority required for a recommendation to be made for ABC councillors to approve bilingual signage – by virtue of it being a recommendation only, residents’ wishes can still be disregarded in the end, as happened in the case of Woodside Hill.



In addition, those deemed to object also include residents who did not express a view.



In the case of Churchill Gardens, 57 residents were surveyed, with a minimum of 38 responses in favour (two thirds) required for the request to be recommended.



Of the responses received, a total of 47 responses were in agreement with the application request for dual language signage.



A total of 10 responses were deemed to object to the request – either because the residents in question had expressed opposition to bilingual signage, or through failure to respond.



The subject came before the Planning & Regulatory Services committee on February 5.



DUP Alderman Gareth Wilson felt strongly that caution should be exercised when reviewing such requests: “It’s not about allowing it through, we’re legally bound to consider all the views of all the people on the street, that’s the rule, and we haven’t let anybody down on this issue.

“We have a very responsible policy, as can be seen, and I’m committed to delivering the right decisions on these issues going forward, as we have done.”



Referring to current Judicial Review proceedings in relation to Woodside Hill, Alliance councillor Peter Lavery said: “I just have to come back on the comments by Alderman Wilson. He’s saying that we haven’t made any bad decisions thus far in this. We’re in an active ongoing judicial review process regarding the first application that’s come through this committee, which met the policy.



“It obviously caused a lot of upset for people in that street who roundly endorsed the application at that time.



“That decision, which was taken by 21 out of the 40 representatives on this council, is going to set council back the guts of £100,000.



“Now, as ratepayers I don’t think we can just ignore that, both the cost financially that it will bear for this organisation and the reputational damage, because unfortunately this organisation has ended up in the headlines as well regarding the lengthy delay process in bringing forward a policy.”



“So, to say that everything’s fine and dandy here, and it’s all thumbs up, I honestly don’t know what Alderman Wilson’s talking about, quite frankly.



“Ultimately, that is our responsibility as local representatives, to act with integrity and to deliver for constituents, whether it be health, education, or in this case a couple of signs, rather than going in these needless debates which create disharmony, as Ald Wilson has discussed.”



Lurgan Sinn Féin counc illor Mary O’Dowd agreed.

“We’re already getting bad headlines because this keeps on getting knocked back, and we’re in a JR (Judicial Review), so I don’t know why you’re worrying about bad headlines when we’re already getting them.”



Responding, Alderman Wilson stated: “This is only our third application. We don’t have to look too far to see real-time disharmony on these sorts of issues.



“It doesn’t need to be like that in ABC, of course, and I think our policy, as can be seen, is working to an extent.



“There’ll continue to be debate on it, but I’m not going to shy away from the debate.

“We’ll have contributions to make to it and that’s democracy.”



