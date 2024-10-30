Appeal over theft of vehicles in Co Antrim

A blue Volkswagen Amarok that was one of three vehicles stolen from a premises in Doagh, Co Antrim.

Police are investigating the theft of three vehicles from a premises in Co Antrim.

The thefts occurred sometime between 8.30pm on Thursday October 17 and 8.30am the following morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said a green coloured Range Rover and a white coloured Toyota Land Cruiser were taken, but have since been recovered.

A blue coloured Volkswagen Amarok that was also taken during the incident and has yet to be recovered.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 334 18/10/24,” the spokesperson said.