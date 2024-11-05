Appeal launched to help send home victim of south Armagh road crash

A fundraising appeal has been launched to help send home the victim of a south Armagh road crash.

Anthony James Atkins, who was originally from Birmingham but lived in Crossmaglen, died in a collision in the village over the weekend.

Police said that following the results of a post mortem examination, they believe the 36-year-old had been lying in the roadway when he was struck by a car.

It happened on the Culloville Road in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Mr Atkins, who was known as ‘Cookie’, had lived in Crossmaglen for a number of years, helping to care for a relative.

An appeal has now been launched to raise funds to help with the cost of sending his body back to his home town in England.

A relative who set up the Gofundme page said Mr Atkins had died in a “tragic accident” as she appealed for help.

Writing on the page, she said: “Most of you know Anthony has been in Ireland for the last 10 years with family helping mind our Uncle Seamus.

“We need to get his body home to Birmingham to his family and friends so he can be buried like he deserves.

“Any donations welcome and will help to the family towards getting him to his final resting place, so please donate whatever people can afford whether it’s 1p or 1 pound let’s get Cookie home and buried like he deserves.”

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the crash to contact them. The driver of the car remained at the scene and has been assisting with the investigation.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “I would continue to appeal for anyone who was travelling on the Cullaville Road on Friday night/ early Saturday morning around the time of the collision and who saw anything or captured dash-cam footage which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101.

“I would also ask anyone who met Anthony earlier on Friday and who could help us trace his movements throughout the evening to please get in touch.”