A suspected firearm recovered by police on Monday during searches outside Strabane.

Police have released an image of the suspected firearm recovered during a search in Strabane linked to an investigation into the New IRA.

The item was found on Monday during a search outside the Co Tyrone town by detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit.

It was taken away for forensic testing.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries continue and detectives continue to appeal to anyone who has information to get in touch.”