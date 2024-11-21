Appeal after pedestrian hit by car in Belfast made off from scene

Police say the man may have been injured.

A man who was hit by a car in south Belfast made off from the scene despite believing to have been injured, police say.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning (November 21) at around 1.30am in the Botanic Avenue area.

“We received a report that a male pedestrian was struck by a car in the Botanic Avenue area shortly before 1.30am,” a police spokesperson said, “Officers attended, however the injured man had made off from the scene.

“It was reported that he may have received an injury to his shoulder,” they added.

The car involved in the incident, a maroon-coloured Mazda, was also damaged.