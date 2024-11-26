Northern Ireland

Antrim man charged with attack on pensioner back in court on manslaughter charge

Tony Miskimmon died in hospital days after an alleged assault

PACEMAKER BELFAST 07/11/2024 A pensioner who was left in a critical condition following a violent assault in Antrim at the weekend has passed away as police confirmed his identity. Tony Miskimmon (74) was attacked in the Station Road area of the town on Saturday, with it said the man only had a “1% chance of survival” earlier in the week. A 21-year-old man was charged and appeared before Coleraine Magistrates on Monday 4th November.
Tony Miskimmon (74) died earlier this month
By Paul Higgins

An Antrim man has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of pensioner Tony Miskimmon.

Marcus Fleming (21) had previously been charged with an alleged attack on the 74-year-old earlier this month.

But appearing by videolink at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, a prosecuting lawyer confirmed that after Mr Miskimmon had died, “a manslaughter charge is to be laid against the defendant”.

Fleming of Cedarmount in Antrim was formally charged with Mr Miskimmon’s manslaughter on November 6 and he confirmed he understood the charge, a police officer testified she believed she could connect him to the offence.

Marcus Fleming
Defence counsel Grant Powles confirmed he was not taking any issue with the connection.

Mr Miskimmon was punched in the head and knocked unconscious on Station Road in the town on Saturday 2 November and died the following week.

In court on Tuesday, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the charge alleging manslaughter “is a significant development”.

The prosecution asked for the case to be adjourned for a month “for an update on the full file”.

Judge Broderick remanded Fleming back into custody to appear again on December 24.