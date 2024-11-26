Antrim man charged with attack on pensioner back in court on manslaughter charge

An Antrim man has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of pensioner Tony Miskimmon.

Marcus Fleming (21) had previously been charged with an alleged attack on the 74-year-old earlier this month.

But appearing by videolink at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, a prosecuting lawyer confirmed that after Mr Miskimmon had died, “a manslaughter charge is to be laid against the defendant”.

Fleming of Cedarmount in Antrim was formally charged with Mr Miskimmon’s manslaughter on November 6 and he confirmed he understood the charge, a police officer testified she believed she could connect him to the offence.

Marcus Fleming

Defence counsel Grant Powles confirmed he was not taking any issue with the connection.

Mr Miskimmon was punched in the head and knocked unconscious on Station Road in the town on Saturday 2 November and died the following week.

In court on Tuesday, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the charge alleging manslaughter “is a significant development”.

The prosecution asked for the case to be adjourned for a month “for an update on the full file”.

Judge Broderick remanded Fleming back into custody to appear again on December 24.